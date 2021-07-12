Petronet LNG Q1 PAT seen up 49.2% YoY to Rs 776.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher
Net Sales are expected to increase by 68.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,249.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.
July 12, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Petronet LNG to report net profit at Rs 776.1 crore up 49.2% year-on-year (up 24.5% quarter-on-quarter).
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,235.8 crore.
