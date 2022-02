business Women’s Day Special | How to invest today for an early retirement tomorrow Retiring early to pursue your dreams is good, but your expenses don’t stop. Planning for them in advance is crucial. An early retirement from the rigmaroles of a daily working life is a dream for many. But not many can achieve it. Mrin Agarwal, financial educator, talks to Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E Adajania, and gives handy tips to put in place a plan that takes you to your goal. Early retirement can be fun, but it needs to be well-funded.