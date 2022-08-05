Time for investors to shift lanes to small cap stocks?

A section of the market is in favour of rebalancing portfolios to accommodate more small-caps. (Representative image)

The current buzz around small-caps is tempting investors to consider fresh allocations to what is arguably the most risky group of stocks. A section of the market, enthused by prospects of price discovery, is in favour of rebalancing portfolios to accommodate more small-caps. However, there is a caveat: returns from such stocks will be a function of time. Many exhort the average investor to exercise patience and be prepared to stay invested for at least five to eight years. One of the...