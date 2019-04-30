Simply Save podcast | In your 50s and don't have finances in order? Here's what you should do

If you are in your 50s and want to know how to achieve a decent bank balance ahead of your retirement then this is the right place for you. Firstly, you need to realise that these are your last years of earning. This is a good time to complete your loan repayments and apprise your spouse about all your finances, bank accounts and other investments.

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to Jerome Anthony about how people in their 50s should plan for a hassle-free retired life.