RBI MPC: Das calls for greater transparency to floating-rate loan borrowers

Batting on the side of bank customers yet again, the RBI governor on August 10 announced putting in place a transparent framework for resetting of interest rates on floating rate loans.

Shaktikanta Das mentioned four key focus areas: communicating clearly to borrowers when resetting the loan tenure and/or EMI, providing options for switching to fixed-rate loans or foreclosure of loans, disclosing all charges related to such a switch, and communicating all important information to borrowers.

While the introduction of repo rate-linked loans since October 2019 has made the pricing of retail loans more transparent, the manner in which any changes are communicated to borrowers leaves room for improvement. To add to the confusion is the fact that not all existing retail loans are linked to the repo rate. Loans issued prior to October 2019 are linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR). Each bank calculates its MCLR based on factors such as its incremental cost of raising funds, say, via deposits, and operating expenses.

Any change in the policy rate, therefore, does not transmit to the rate of interest in the same manner for all loans. If the rate of interest changes, the impact is by default on the loan tenure if the EMI is maintained at the same level. There have been instances of borrowers being taken by surprise by the sharp increase in their loan tenure following successive repo rate hikes by the RBI. If you want the EMI to be changed instead, you have to contact the bank.

The RBI’s latest proposals are likely to bring changes to all these aspects.

The RBI has also asked banks to give customers the option to switch from floating to fixed rate loans and vice versa. But with only a few banks offering fixed rates and that too, where the fixed rate is much higher than the floating rate, not many customers may exercise this option.