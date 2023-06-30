Personal Finance: Prepaying your home loan early on can save you lakhs

If you keep your loan outstanding for the entire 20-year tenure, you will end up paying at least double.

Buying a home is perhaps the most significant financial goal that individuals work towards or put their money to. However, unlike a few decades ago, home buying today often comes with a home loan. While you get to own your home where you can build a life on your terms, the loan, its interest costs, other associated costs and terms and conditions are all dictated by the lending bank or financial institution. Home loan interest and the subsequent monthly repayment,...