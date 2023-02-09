English
    Looking for a new home loan? You may have to settle for a lower amount now

    Higher interest rates lead to lower home loan eligibility as EMIs increase

    Khyati Dharamsi
    February 09, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
    Representative image

    If you have been aspiring to move to a dream home this year and thinking of taking a home loan, things have become tougher for you. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent on February 8.

    The repo rate is now at its highest level since August 2018. The central bank has hiked rates by a cumulative 250 bps since it started the rate tightening cycle in May 2022.One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The repo rate was 4 percent a year ago.

    Aside from higher home loan rates, there’s another problem. How much can you actually borrow now? This is because the banks offer a home loan based on the percentage of your income that can be diverted to Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI). When EMIs increase, a higher percentage of your income would be dedicated to debt, which could be risky and translate to non-repayments.

