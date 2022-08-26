Personal Finance | Why long term debt investors should evaluate these funds for their portfolio

Representative image.

Efficient investing is not only about returns but must also include allocation across asset classes, based on goals. If your goal is to maximise returns, allocation becomes simple. However, for most people, financial goals are not unidimensional. A typical goal sheet will have both long and short term financial goals. The basic difference in allocation for goals is that it calls for a need to balance between returns and capital protection. There are plenty of options, be it direct or...