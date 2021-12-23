Personal Finance | Time to shockproof your investment

The past eighteen months have changed the Indian investor's perspective on asset classes and asset allocation like never before. With interest rates hitting an all-time low and gold and real estate in a state of limbo, investors felt that asset allocation is almost pointless. What is the use of investing in assets which do not beat inflation? Assets or funds were losing value even after adhering diligently to asset allocation. So, over several months, overloading one asset class-equity- seemed to be...