English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance: Should an investor worry about turnover ratio in equity funds? 

    Portfolio turnover ratio is relevant as it determines the level of churn in a portfolio. But it is not the only critical factor to gauge fund performance 

    Kalpesh Ashar
    January 27, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
    Personal Finance: Should an investor worry about turnover ratio in equity funds? 

    Investors must understand that the turnover ratio of a scheme is only one of the many parameters to select a fund and its performance.

    Investing through mutual funds has now become the favoured mode for retail investors. But increasingly, the terms used by asset management companies in the fund fact sheets are complex and hard for a lay investor to comprehend, or simply escape investor attention. One such term is ‘Portfolio Turnover Ratio’ (TR) that indicates the frequency of the buying and selling activity happening within the portfolio of a mutual fund scheme. In other words, it indicates the percentage of a fund's holdings that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos on the road to recovery

      Jan 25, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Gland Pharma’s poor streak cause for concern, no signs of recovery for Colgat...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers