Personal Finance: Making a choice between gold funds and ETFs

Representative Image

The geopolitical crisis arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had its palpable impact on the world’s equity markets. With the war being prolonged, it is quite likely that commodity prices would continue to be elevated, impacting corporate health and leading to inflationary pressures. Most asset classes would be volatile in the near term, forcing investors to veer away from risky assets such as equities into gold. Traditionally, Indians have always valued gold as an “auspicious asset” purchased during festivals and...