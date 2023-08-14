English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Fund Funda: Why Nippon India MF’s Shailesh Raj Bhan is bullish on innovative firms

    The Nippon India Innovation Fund will invest in innovative firms after its NFO ends. It’s a high-risk, high-return play meant for savvy investors who can withstand volatility. While the fund house’s resurgence might instill some confidence, it may be prudent to be patient.

    Kayezad E Adajania
    August 14, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    Fund Funda: Why Nippon India MF’s Shailesh Raj Bhan is bullish on innovative firms

    Shailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer, Nippon India Asset Management Co Ltd

    On August 9, Nippon India Mutual Fund, India’s fourth largest fund house with assets worth around Rs 3.03 trillion, launched a new scheme that aims to invest in innovative companies. The Nippon India Innovations Fund (NIIF) will be the 133rd new fund offer (NFO) launched by the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry this year (and we’re only past the halfway mark). Nippon India MF already has 17 equity funds, 19 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and six index funds. But the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers