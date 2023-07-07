New fund offer of Canara Robeco Multicap Fund opens today; should you invest?

mutual fund

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offer (NFO) of Canara Robeco Multicap Fund (CRMF) on July 7, 2023. After the NFOs of Canara Robeco Mid cap fund and Canara Robeco Banking & PSU Debt Fund, this is the third NFO in the last one year from the fund house known for its focus on actively managed equity funds. The scheme aims to offer a diversified portfolio across large, mid and smallcap stocks. Should you invest?

What’s on offer?

CRMF aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through diversified investments in equity and equity-related instruments across largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks. The fund manager is bound to allocate a minimum 25 percent of the money each to large, mid and smallcap stocks, remaining 25 percent of the money can be invested as per the discretion of the fund manager. The fund will be managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra. The performance of the scheme is benchmarked against the NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index TRI.

What works?

The scheme will have a diversified equity portfolio comprising stocks of large, mid and smallcap companies. Multicap funds have to invest a minimum of 75 percent of the money in stocks compared to flexicap schemes that can deploy a minimum of 65 percent. Since the fund manager is compelled to invest in companies of all sizes, there is less fund manager bias compared to flexicap schemes, which allocate more money to largecap stocks. This works in favour of investors when the markets are in a broad-based upswing and mid and smallcap stocks are doing well. The investment strategy of the fund house to pick stocks after screening them on parameters such as competent management, business fundamentals and reasonable valuations has worked for actively managed equity schemes.

What does not work?

Mandatory allocation to small and midcap stocks can lead to increased volatility of the scheme in the volatile phases of the market. Generally, mid and smallcap stocks as a group are more volatile than their largecap counterparts. This may lead to higher volatility compared to that experienced by a flexicap fund wherein the fund manager can allocate more to largecap defensive stocks in volatile phases, as there is no restriction on the fund manager.

Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities and Fund Manager, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund believes that fund management is all about combing risk management and alpha generation. He says, “CRMF will achieve portfolio stability - risk containment through allocating capital to proven compounding businesses across large, mid and smallcap; and alpha generation - generating returns in excess of that offered by benchmarks through cyclical turnarounds, reflection of overweight or underweight in sectors through market capitalisation rather than just absolute weights and lastly superior compounding stories.” This product allows investors to selectively participate in the broader market (mid and smallcaps) and at the same time maintain resilience through largecaps, creating opportunity for good risk-adjusted returns through market cycles, he adds.

What should you do?

Nirav Karkera, Head-Research, Fisdom, says, “The fund managers at Canara Robeco AMC have demonstrated their ability to manage diversified equity portfolios comprising mid and smallcap stocks. That should work in favour of CRMF, which is expected to allocate more to mid and smallcap stocks than their flexicap offering.”

Actively managed equity funds of the Canara Robeco AMC have done well in the past. Among MC30 - the curated list of investment-worthy mutual fund schemes by Moneycontrol, there are three actively managed schemes from the Canara Robeco Mutual Fund – Canara Robeco Bluechip Fund, Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund and Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund.

However, experts point out that each offering needs to be assessed on its own. What has worked for other schemes in the past need not necessarily work for new schemes. Suresh Sadagopan, Founder, Ladder 7 Financial Advisories, says, “We refrain from recommending a new fund offer because, for most mutual fund scheme categories, there are schemes with a track record to choose from. In the case of NFOs, investors should ideally wait for two to three years to assess if the fund manager can generate returns in line with the objective of the scheme.”

Multicap funds as a category have given average 27.42 percent returns compared to 23.22 percent returns provided by flexicap funds in one year ended July 5, 2023. About 20 multicap schemes manage assets worth Rs 75,315 crore as on May 31, 2023.

The track record of Canara Robeco MF’s equity side inspires confidence. But given the plethora of flexicap and multicap funds in the industry, it’s best to wait for at least 3 years for this scheme to gather some track record before allocating money to it.

The NFO closes on July 21, 2023.