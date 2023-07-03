Micro-caps can be multibaggers, but they are extremely risky. What should you do?

According to ICICI Securities’ recent report the micro-cap space is the last bastion of relatively cheap valuations in a rising bull market environment.

With markets hitting fresh all-time highs, micro-cap stocks have come into the limelight, with experts saying this segment offers relatively cheap valuations versus larger caps. India’s first passive scheme offering exposure to micro-cap stocks was recently launched by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, with the rationale that they have distinct characteristics that make them good investment prospects, but with a much higher risk. Per the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) classification, the top 100 listed companies constitute large-caps, those ranked...