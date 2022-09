business MC Explains | How to manage your credit and borrowing in the era of loan apps? The availability of credit with just a click of a button lures us to borrow more and more. Taking a loan is not bad, but it becomes a problem when you borrow for things that are not a necessity. Loan apps have made it easier to borrow, but also made it easier to get trapped in the vicious cycle of borrowing to repay. So here are a few points to keep in mind to borrow responsibly, so that loan apps don’t kill you.