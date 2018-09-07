Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Are credit cards a boon or bane?

In this video, we demystify the popular myths surrounding plastic money.
Used responsibly they can be a real benefit, used irresponsibly they can lead to a messy financial profile. We talk all about credit cards in this show.
The myths surrounding the plastic money, the precautions one needs to take while online shopping or travelling with your credit cards.Answers to all that and more is what we find while in discussion with personal finance expert, Amit Kukreja, Founder, amitkukreja.com.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:01 pm