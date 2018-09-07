App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Are credit cards a boon or bane?

In this video, we demystify the popular myths surrounding plastic money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Used responsibly they can be a real benefit, used irresponsibly they can lead to a messy financial profile. We talk all about credit cards in this show.

The myths surrounding the plastic money, the precautions one needs to take while online shopping or travelling with your credit cards.

Answers to all that and more is what we find while in discussion with personal finance expert, Amit Kukreja, Founder, amitkukreja.com.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #banking #credit #credit card #video

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.