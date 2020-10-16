Kotak Mahindra Bank launches festive season special offer with attractive loans rates, EMI options

Ahead of the festive season, Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 16 launched its Khushi Ka Season offer wherein customers can avail attractive loan rates, processing fee waivers and quick online loan approvals on a range of retail and agri loan segments. The month-long offer is available in metros, smaller cities, towns and villages.

In addition to this, the bank has also provided its customers special offers on other banking products including savings accounts, debit and credit cards and no-cost EMI payments.

"Further, Kotak is partnering with leading e-commerce players such as Amazon.in and Flipkart with exciting offers for Kotak debit and credit cardholders. In addition, Kotak has tied up with over 100 brands to introduce curated deals on its debit cards, credit cards, payments via Kotak net banking & mobile banking channels and no-cost EMI," the bank said in its statement.

Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said, “The Indian economy is steadily moving towards normalcy and we are seeing the early signs of the return of consumer confidence and demand. "

The bank has also introduced a 50 percent waiver on processing fee on car loans and two-wheeler loans.

“There is huge pent-up demand for personal consumption items and we are seeing a strong bounce back. Auto sales are one example. Earlier, the reasons for buying a car ranged from convenience to comfort to perhaps acquiring a status symbol. In the new normal, the purpose of buying a car to ensure the safety of one’s family is also turning out to be very important. With Khushi Ka Season, we are delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on car and two-wheeler loans," Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Vyomesh Kapasi said.

Here is the list of the special offers:

Home loans starting at 7 percent p.a.; Savings of up to Rs. 20 lakh on Balance Transfer cases

50 percent waiver on processing fee on agri-business, commercial vehicle and construction equipment finance.

Payday loans – Get your salary in advance with interest rates starting at just Rs. 1 per day.

Silk Loans – Special rate across loan products for women applicants.

No-Cost EMI on Kotak Debit & Credit Cards. Also, get attractive deals on leading brands at partner stores with consumer durable loans and EMI on debit and credit cards.

Get your favourite Kotak MyTeam Special Cricket Edition Debit or Credit Card for Rs. 599 and get benefits of up to Rs. 2,339.

Get the 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card backed by a Fixed Deposit - Zero joining and annual fees; no income proof or credit score required; a compelling rewards programme with added benefits on online spends; completely digital journey from applying for the card till the time the card reaches the customer

10 percent instant discount on Flipkart and Amazon for Kotak debit and credit cardholders. Attractive EMI options available.

100 plus offers across categories such as shopping, wellness, entertainment, travel and more with brand tie-ups with Goibibo, Grofers, Tata Cliq, Swiggy, Pepperfry, Zee5, Gaana Plus, among others.

Open a Savings Account and get a voucher of Rs. 250 and spend on Flipkart or Amazon.