Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITR filing date for AY20-21: CBDT extends deadline to December 31

For those who are required who are required get their ITR audited, the deadline for the procedure has been extended to January 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY20 (assessment year 2020-21) to December 31, 2020.

For those who are required who are required get their ITR audited, the deadline for the procedure has been extended to January 31, 2021.

"The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns For The Other Taxpayers (for whom the due date (i.e.before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was 31st July, 2020) has been extended to 31st December, 2020)," CBDT said in a statement.

The government had previously extended to deadline to November 30 from July 31.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 03:28 pm

