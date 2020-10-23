172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-flipkart-aditya-birla-fashion-deal-who-benefits-more-more-questions-than-answers-for-jet-airways-new-owner-disneys-strategy-shift-in-india-6006181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal, who benefits more?; more questions than answers for Jet Airways' new owner; Disney's strategy shift in India

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc this past week.

Moneycontrol News

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc this past week.

On October 23, Flipkart announced that it is buying 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion.

The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has won the bid for Jet Airways. Prince explains how it won the bid and how soon the airlines will join the runway.

He also talks about Disney India's plan to consolidate its TV broadcasting, sports and film studio business.

Talking about electric vehicles, he describes how the government has reached out to companies to establish electric stations on Indian highways.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

