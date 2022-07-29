English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    First NFOs after ban: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund collects around Rs 600 crore; Edelweiss MF gets over Rs 400 crore

    NFO launches have started again after the SEBI ban got lifted on July 1

    Jash Kriplani
    July 29, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

    WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, which launched its first fund earlier this month, received around Rs 600 crore of flows in its new fund offer (NFO). Edelweiss MF, which launched its first equity fund after a gap of two years, got over Rs 400 crore of flows.

    These two were the first NFOs that were launched after SEBI’s NFO ban was lifted. After getting the deadline extended to July 1, the MF industry put in place new systems related to pooling of accounts.

    Industry executives say NFO flows are likely to get diluted as so many NFO launches are going to get bunched up after lifting of the ban.

    Already 30 NFOs have been launched in July. The NFO of WhiteOak Capital Flexicap Fund was open for subscription between July 12 and July 26. Founded by Prashant Khemka, former CIO and lead portfolio manager of GS India equity and global emerging markets, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund is a new fund house in the Rs 37 lakh crore MF industry.

    Also read: The active fund warriors: Three mutual fund houses that aim to take passive funds, head on

    Close

    Related stories

    The Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund’s NFO was open for subscription between July 12 and July 25.

    Last year, the MF industry received record NFO collections, with fund houses launching several theme-based and passively-managed funds.

    However, the NFO rush came to a pause after the MF industry failed to meet the deadline of complying with SEBI’s new requirements on pool accounts. SEBI had asked the MF industry to discontinue the use of pool accounts from April 1, 2022.

    SEBI extended the deadline till July 1, but directed mutual funds to stop new fund launches until then.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #investing #Mutual Funds #NFO #personal finance
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 07:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.