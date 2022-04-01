English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Sebi bans mutual fund scheme launches till pool accounts are discontinued

    After giving more time to mutual funds and distributors to implement the pool account rule till July 1, Sebi asked mutual funds to stop launching any new schemes till the new alternate mechanism is implement

    Kayezad E Adajania
    April 01, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)


    The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred the launch of mutual fund schemes till at July 1.


    In a letter to the industry body Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) late last night, Sebi barred new mutual fund schemes till the use of pool accounts are discontinued.


    The markets watchdog had asked mutual fund houses to ensure that no distributor, online platform, stockbroker or investment advisor pools investors’ money in a bank account and then transfer it to the fund house for purchasing units of schemes for those investors. This is to ensure that the money does not get misused. The regulator asked the mutual fund industry to implement this from April 1, 2022.


    AMFI had appealed to Sebi late last month for a postponement of the deadline since the broking and distribution industry were still in the middle of implementing the alternative mechanisms.


    While Sebi gave relief to the MF industry till July 1, it also made it clear in its letter to AMFI that since it had given “sufficient time” to mutual funds to implement its October 2021 order on pool accounts, and “wide consultations were held with all stakeholders, including AMFI, before issuing the circulars dated October 2021”.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sebi said it took the decision in the best interest of unitholders. The regulator also reminded AMFI on its earlier promise that all new schemes may be put on hold till the matter is solved.

    Kayezad E Adajania heads the personal finance bureau at Moneycontrol. He has been covering mutual funds and personal finance for the past two decades, having worked in Mint and Outlook Money magazine. Kayezad was the founding member of Mint’s personal finance team when it was set up in 2009.
    Tags: #Mutual Funds #NFO #personal finance #SEBI
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 09:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.