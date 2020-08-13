Explained | Here’s how RBI-permitted video KYC works for bank customers

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how new customers can use video KYC for opening a bank account
Banks are adopting video platform technology to onboard new customers and for completing Know Your Customer (KYC) process.
The KYC process is mandatory for full-fledged banking, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.
In this edition of the Explained series, find out how new customers can use video KYC for opening a bank account.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 05:41 pm