Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Here’s how RBI-permitted video KYC works for bank customers

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how new customers can use video KYC for opening a bank account

Moneycontrol News

Banks are adopting video platform technology to onboard new customers and for completing Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

The KYC process is mandatory for full-fledged banking, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how new customers can use video KYC for opening a bank account.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 05:41 pm

