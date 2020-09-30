172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|business-insight-is-it-a-safe-bet-to-buy-gold-this-festive-season-amid-volatile-prices-5906451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Is it a safe bet to buy gold this festive season amid volatile prices?

With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, the demand for the yellow metal is expected to pick up as buying gold is considered auspicious during the festive season.

Moneycontrol News

Despite the gold market plunging briefly at the start of the year with the imposed lockdown, the demand for gold has seen an upswing across the globe since the onset of the pandemic.

This is expected to pick up as the festive season begins since gold demand is likely to play an integral part in India’s economic revival.

Is it a good time to invest in gold? What are the factors you should keep in mind while buying the yellow metal? Have your questions answered in this edition of Business Insight.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:13 pm

