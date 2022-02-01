Budget 2022: No relief for the salaried, FM keeps tax slabs and rates unchanged

(Image: PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Budget 2022 speech by expressing her empathy for those who suffered due to the COVID-19 impact and had words of praise for tax-payers throughout the speech.

However, tax-payers were left disappointed as no major tax benefit to ease their miseries was announced.

She left did not tinker with income tax slabs under both the tax regimes (see graphic for individuals under the age of 60 years).

Long-standing expectations of increase in basic exemption limit (Rs 2.5lakh) and standard deduction (Rs 50,000) did not materialise.