172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|bank-of-baroda-launches-festive-offers-for-home-car-loans-5929711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda launches festive offers for home, car loans

The lender said it is offering a waiver of 0.25 percent in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans (under take over cases only) and Baroda Car Loans.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ahead of the festive season, state-run Bank of Baroda (BOB) on Tuesday said it has rolled out offers for home and car loan borrowers.

The lender said it is offering a waiver of 0.25 percent in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans (under take over cases only) and Baroda Car Loans.

With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to gift the existing loyal customers and also offer new-to-bank customers an attractive proposition for availing car loans or shifting their home loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer, the bank’s head and general manager (mortgage and other assets) H T Solanki said in a release.

Close
With this pricing and waiver of the processing fee, the prospective customers get an extra incentive to shift their existing home loan to the bank and buyers of new cars can look forward to very attractive rates, the release said.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #car loan #Home Loan #personal finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.