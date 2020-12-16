Aadhaar card update: How to validate digital signature

Representational Image

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) gives permission to every individual who is a citizen of India to keep a digital copy of the Aadhaar card which is as legitimate as the hard one. Digital copy comes with a printed signature as proof for validating the digital copy.

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen. It is required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. Aadhaar card is also used for various other purposes in life.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number which also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies. Keeping an Aadhaar Card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document.

Digital signature - what it is?

From e-Aadhaar portal on the UIDAI website, download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card. Aadhaar will be available in a password-protected PDF file.

Look at the validity space below in the PDF card to ascertain whether your digital copy has a signature. Your digital Aadhaar has to be manually validated if it has a "?" sign.

According to the UIDAI website, "NIC sub-CA for NIC 2011, National Informatics centre" has been as a trusted Identity, any later documents with digital signatures from CCA will be validated automatically.

Adding digital signature to your e-Aadhaar copy - Here's how?

- Electronic Aadhaar PDF to be opened which you have generated through the UIDAI website and add your pin.

- Click on "Validate Signature", once it is open.

- Click on "Signature Properties" and then click on "Show Certificate".

- Check that there is a certification path named "NIC sub-CA for NIC 2011, National Informatics centre". Put a mark on it, click the "Trust" tab and "Add to Trusted Identities".

-Reply "OK" to the security question window. Tick the field "Use this certificate as a trusted root" and click "OK" twice.

-Finally, click on "Validate Signature" to complete the validation.