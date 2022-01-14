MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

A year after launch, Nippon India Passive Flexicap FoF changes course: Should you still invest?

As a long-term investor, you are better off investing in an actively managed equity fund

Nikhil Walavalkar
January 14, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Passive funds are getting a lot of attention from investors. And mutual fund houses are only too happy to oblige.

Actively-managed large-cap schemes have found it tough to beat indices over the past few years. So, a few mid-cap passive funds have been launched recently. Last year, the Nippon India Passive Flexicap Fund of Fund (FOF) or NFP was rolled out. This scheme just completed one year. It gave 35.09 percent returns, as against the category category average of 31.1 percent. Moneycontrol had recommended the scheme. Recently, the scheme changed its course a bit. Our recommendation therefore merits a re-look.

Passive allocation to market segments

NFP invests in a mix of passive schemes (exchange traded funds (ETF) and index funds) that offer exposure to large, mid and small cap stocks. The scheme invests in Nippon India ETF Nifty 100, Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150 and Nippon India Nifty Small cap 250 Index Fund. Each month, it takes inputs from CRISIL about how the other flexi-cap (actively-managed) invested across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Based on an average allocation (weighted average), NFP will decide how much to allocate its own assets.

NFP allocates money to low cost ETFs or Index schemes offering exposure to large, mid and small cap and also benefits from the collective wisdom of all active mutual fund managers, he adds.

Close

Related stories

What has changed?

When the scheme was launched SEBI had just carved out a new category of flexi-cap funds.

In the beginning, NFP followed the cues of multi-cap funds. But in the middle of 2021 NFP started following the asset allocation pattern of flexi-cap funds. That is why, in May 2021, NFP’s asset allocation shifted with more towards large-caps (66-70 percent). Around 19-22 percent of the portfolio got invested in mid-caps and the remaining went to small-cap stocks.

Arun Sundaresan, Head-Product Management, Nippon India Mutual Fund says that while that may have been the case of late, over time, flexi-cap funds (the earlier version of multi-cap funds) had reduced their large-cap exposure and taken on more of mid and small-caps. “NFP aims to bank on the collective wisdom of the industry to decide its own asset allocation and choose stocks and sectors passively, too,” adds Sundaresan.

The fund also gave an exit option last year once it changed it shifted its gaze on flexi-cap funds, instead of multi-cap schemes. At present, the scheme manages assets worth Rs 216 crore.

What should existing and new investors do?

Not everyone feels that passive investing is the future. Vijai Mantri, co-founder and Chief Investment Strategist, JRL Money says: “The debt taxation of this scheme brings down the post-tax returns. If you are a long-term investor, then you are better off investing in an actively managed equity fund.”

The scheme makes sense for those who invest directly. “Such investors who cannot pick MF schemes or don’t have a guiding hand, should find this scheme interesting,” says Vishal Dhawan, Founder and Chief Financial Planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. Sundaresan agrees and says that assets in NFP’s direct plan account for 27.7 percent of its total corpus, as opposed to the 10-12 percent typically seen in equity schemes.

Just expect moderate returns, warns Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, since this is a passive fund. If you wish to choose an actively-managed flexi-cap fund (these come be more volatile though), refer to MC30.

If you aren’t too finicky about the underlying market cap distribution so long as your fund invests in all three baskets, then stay invested in NFP.
Nikhil Walavalkar
Tags: #invest #mc30 #Mutual Funds
first published: Jan 14, 2022 09:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.