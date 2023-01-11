Payments regulator lists countries to allow NRE, NRO accounts transact through UPI

Representative image

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has instructed the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem to allow users from some countries with non-resident account types like non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts with international mobile numbers to transact through UPI.

The member banks have to ensure that these accounts are only allowed as per extant Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations and adhere to the guidelines issued by the concerned regulatory departments of RBI from time to time, an NPCI circular said.

It also said that all necessary anti-money laundering or combating of financing of terrorism checks and compliance validation as per the rules have to be ensured.

The NPCI will be enabling transactions from mobile numbers having country codes of Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK, along with the current domestic country code.

The UPI ecosystem members have to comply with the NPCI directions by April 30.

The NPCI said that it had been receiving requests from the UPI ecosystem as well as customers to allow non-resident accounts to transact through UPI.