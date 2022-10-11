English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Panacea Biotec stock spikes on $127.3-million global vaccine orders

    Panacea Biotic shares surged on the bourses-NSE and BSE- after the pharmaceutical firm announced on Monday that it had bagged a long-term supply order from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organisation for supply of its pentavalent vaccine Easyfive-TT.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Shares of biotechnology firm Panacea Biotec opened at Rs 158 on the NSE and at Rs 160 on the BSE on Tuesday as against yesterday's close at Rs 134 after the company announced that it had bagged a $127.3-million contract.

    The long-term order worth over Rs 1,040 crore came from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organisation for the supply of its pentavalent vaccine Easyfive-TT.

    This is a five-in-one vaccine given to infants and young children for active immunisation against five severe diseases like diphtheria, haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis-B, pertussis, and tetanus, according to healthcare platform website 1mg.com.

    The order from UNICEF is worth $98.755 million (about Rs 813 crore) for supply of 99.7 million doses during 2023 to 2027, while the $28.55 million (about Rs 235 crore) order from Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is for supply of 24.83 million doses in 2023 to 2025, according to a statement from the company.

    This showcases the growing role India plays to support global health, Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh Jain said.

    Close
    EasyFive-TT is a ready-to-use vaccine that does not require preparation by healthcare workers at clinics, thereby reducing the number of visits to vaccination centres and the overall cost of immunisation for all stakeholders, the company said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #biotechnology #Business #India #PAHO #Panacea Biotec #Pentavalent Vaccine #pharmaceutical #WHO
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 10:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.