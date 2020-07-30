App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal launches VC fund for startups with average deal size of $1-$10 million: Report

The fund also includes Gaurav Gulati, co-founder and ex- COO of Innov8 as a co-owner. Oyo had acquired co-working space provider Innov8 for $31 million in an all-cash deal in March, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The CEO and founder of OYO Hotels & Homes, Ritesh Agarwal (Image: CNBC-TV18)
The CEO and founder of OYO Hotels & Homes, Ritesh Agarwal (Image: CNBC-TV18)

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal has flouted a venture capital (VC) fund - Aroa Ventures - focused on early-stage startups in technology, leisure infrastructure and consumer sectors with annual revenues ranging $500,000-$1 million. It will have an average deal size of $1 million-$10 million.

The VC also includes Gaurav Gulati, co-founder and ex-COO of Innov8, which was acquired by OYO for $31 million in March 2019. Aroa Ventures was registered in 2019 in Singapore with Agarwal and Thomas Hufnagel as shareholders, Entracker reported. Agarwal owns 100 percent of the entity.

OYO did not respond to queries, the report added.

Close

As per reports however, Agarwal and Gulati are looking to “entrepreneurs of high repute, who are looking to build long-lasting businesses.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Beyond capital, our team of serial entrepreneurs and experienced professionals work alongside portfolio companies to accelerate their growth and to deliver better risk-adjusted returns," the website stated.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Business #Companies #Oyo #Startup #VC fund

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.