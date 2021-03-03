English
Oreo-maker takes Parle to court, alleges ‘deceptively similar’ biscuit: Report

Oreo-maker Mondelez Inc has its presence in India for the past 75 years with over 3500 employees.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

US-based Mondelez Inc has moved the Delhi High Court against Parle for trademark infringement, alleging that the Indian firm's Fabio biscuit is “deceptively similar” to its Oreo biscuit, The Economic Times reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Following the hearing on February 9, the court has fixed April 12 as the next date, despite US-based Intercontinental Great Brands LLC, a unit of Mondelez International Inc. requesting an earlier hearing date.

The US company has its presence in India for the past 75 years with over 3500 employees. It introduced Oreo biscuits about ten years ago with various variants introduced from time to time including Oreo Orange Crème, vanilla, choco crème and strawberry. Parle's Fabio biscuits were launched in January 2020.

Parle Products and Intercontinental Brands did not comment on the issue, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Suing for trademark infringement is not new in the biscuit making industry. Britannia Industries, in 2020, filed a suit against Future Consumer - alleging that the company had copied the packaging of its various biscuits. Britannia also alleged that Future Group's use of ‘Good Time’ on the packaging of its biscuit is similar to Britannia's 'Good Day' branding.
TAGS: #biscuit #Britannia #Oreo #Parle
first published: Mar 3, 2021 09:31 am

