Only 22 trees have been relocated due to Central Vista Avenue Project, says govt

The trees have been shifted from Central Vista Avenue to Eco Park Badarpur.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST

Only 22 heritage trees were relocated due to Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, the government has revealed in response to a starred question in the Lok Sabha.

According to the government's response, these trees have been shifted from Central Vista Avenue to Eco Park Badarpur. Besides this, there is no other proposal to relocate trees from Central Vista Avenue.

"As per the information received from CPWD, there is a proposal to plant 10 more saplings for every tree uprooted/removed," it said, adding that compensatory plantation will also be carried out at Eco Park Bardapur.

Environment Clearance (EC) for the New Parliament Building was granted by the Ministry of Environment on June 17 last year.

The government said that as a part of the process of obtaining EC, Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) studies were carried out for all the projects of the Central Vista Master Plan, which are under various stages.

The New Parliament building is targeted to be completed by October 2022, in the 75th year of Indian Independence, and the development of the Central Vista Avenue will be complete by this November, the government has told the Parliament on July 22.
Tags: #Central Vista Avenue #India
first published: Jul 23, 2021 04:35 pm

