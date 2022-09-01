English
    Ola sells 10,000 S1 electric scooters within 24 hours; delivery on early bookings from Sept 7

    Ola S1, the latest electric scooter launched by Ola, can clock a top speed of 95 km/hr. The vehicle is currently priced at Rs 99,000.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST
    Ola S1 was unveiled on August 15, 2022

    Ola Electric, the EV-manufacturing arm of cab aggregator Ola, on September 1 said it has sold 10,000 units of its latest electric scooter - S1 - within 24 hours of opening the booking window for early reservations.

    The deliveries on early bookings will start from September 7 in all parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

    The booking window for the rest of the customers - those who have missed the slot for early reserves - will open on September 2, it said, adding that the reservations could be done through the Ola app or the website of Ola Electric.

    The S1 scooter, which has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,000, can also be availed via "easy finance options offered by 5 finance partners or any offline banking or financial institution of choice", Ola said, adding that the EMIs are starting from Rs 2,999 onwards.

    First unveiled on August 15, the vehicle is equipped with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack. According to Ola, S1 gets an "ARAI certified range of 141 kms, a true range of 101 kms on normal mode, 128 kms on eco mode, and 90 kms on sports mode".

    The EV can clock a "top speed of 95 km/h", Ola said, further noting that it is currently available in porcelain white, jet black, neo mint, coral glam and liquid silver colours.
    Tags: #electric scooter #electric two-wheeler #electric vehicles #Ola #Ola Electric #Ola S1
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 11:15 pm
