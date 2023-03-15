Ola offers free upgrade for S1 scooters with new front fork amid safety concerns

Ola will reach out to customers with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon, it said

Ola Electric on March 14 announced that it is offering buyers to upgrade their scooters with new front fork amid safety concerns. The ridesharing company said that there have been 'some concerns amongst the community around the safety' of the Ola S1's front fork arm.

"To alleviate any concerns that you or any of our community members might have, we are giving an option to our customers to upgrade to the new front fork," the company said.

"We assure you that this is unfounded. At Ola, all components of our scooters, including the front arm, are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles," it added.

As part of continuous engineering and design improvement process, the company has recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further, Ola said.

The Bengaluru-based company said the upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting March 22. The company will reach out to customers with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon, it mentioned.