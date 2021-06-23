MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Oil Ministry opposes NITI Aayog’s proposal to monetise core assets

The ministry has instead put forward non-core assets worth Rs 17,500 crore from PSUs

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Of the Rs 17,500 crore non-core assets identified as alternative, Rs 10,000 crore worth assets are of IOC, Rs 5,000 crore are of GAIL and Rs 2,500 crore are of HPCL (Image Source: Reuters)

Of the Rs 17,500 crore non-core assets identified as alternative, Rs 10,000 crore worth assets are of IOC, Rs 5,000 crore are of GAIL and Rs 2,500 crore are of HPCL (Image Source: Reuters)

The Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry (P&NG Ministry) is opposed to monetisation of core assets proposed by government think tank NITI Aayog, sources told CNBC-TV18 on June 23.

The ministry has instead identified non-core assets worth Rs 17,500 crore for monetisation from public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), they added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The channel further reported that the ministry told NITI Aayog that monetising core assets which are integral to the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and for operation of GAIL is “not practical”.

Of the Rs 17,500 crore non-core assets identified as alternative, Rs 10,000 crore worth assets are of IOC, Rs 5,000 crore are of GAIL and Rs 2,500 crore are of HPCL, it added.

Close

Related stories

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her Union Budget 2021 speech on February 1 announced that oil and gas pipelines of GAIL, HPCL and IOC would be monetised to meet the Centre’s disinvestment target for the year.

Earlier on June 20, commerce and industry ministry floated a draft cabinet note seeking inter-ministerial views on a proposal to allow up to 100 percent foreign investment under automatic route in oil and gas PSUs, which have an "in-principle" approval for disinvestment, sources said.

The move, if approved by the union cabinet, would facilitate privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), India's second biggest oil refiner.

The government is privatising BPCL and is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the company. Sources said that as per the draft note, a new clause would be added in the FDI policy under the petroleum and natural gas sector.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #divestment #monetisation #oil ministry #pipelines #PSU
first published: Jun 23, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.