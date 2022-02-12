Noel Tata joins two Tata trusts as trustee, signalling succession planning

Two main Tata trusts controlling Tata Sons roped in Noel Tata as a trustee last week making him a board member, The Economic Times reported, the move signalling succession planning and continued association of the Tata family with the philanthropic body that controls the Tata group.

Noel Tata on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts also paves the way for the board of Tata Sons after he gave up his executive responsibilities at the Tata group in November, stepping down as managing director of Tata International after turning 65.

The Tata group requires executive directors to retire at 65. Noel Tata continues to hold a non-executive post as chairman of Trent, Tata Investment Corp, Voltas and Tata International. He is also vice chairman of Titan.

Noel Tata became managing director of Tata International in 2010.

Before Tata International, he was with Trent, the company that owns retail clothing store Westside, serving as its managing director for more than 11 years. Noel Tata was appointed vice chairman of Trent in 2012 and chairman in 2014.

The son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, and Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata's half-brother from their father's side, he graduated from Sussex University (UK) and completed an international executive programme from INSEAD. He is an Indian businessman with Irish citizenship.