English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Noel Tata joins two Tata trusts as trustee, signalling succession planning

    Noel Tata on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts also paves the way for the board of Tata Sons after he gave up his executive responsibilities at the Tata group in November.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

    Two main Tata trusts controlling Tata Sons roped in Noel Tata as a trustee last week making him a board member, The Economic Times reported, the move signalling succession planning and continued association of the Tata family with the philanthropic body that controls the Tata group.

    Noel Tata on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts also paves the way for the board of Tata Sons after he gave up his executive responsibilities at the Tata group in November, stepping down as managing director of Tata International after turning 65.

    The Tata group requires executive directors to retire at 65. Noel Tata continues to hold a non-executive post as chairman of Trent, Tata Investment Corp, Voltas and Tata International. He is also vice chairman of Titan.

    Noel Tata became managing director of Tata International in 2010.

    Consumer demand may rebound strongly in Q2 this fiscal, says Trent Chairman Noel N Tata

    Close

    Related stories

    Before Tata International, he was with Trent, the company that owns retail clothing store Westside, serving as its managing director for more than 11 years. Noel Tata was appointed vice chairman of Trent in 2012 and chairman in 2014.

    The son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, and Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata's half-brother from their father's side, he graduated from Sussex University (UK) and completed an international executive programme from INSEAD. He is an Indian businessman with Irish citizenship.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Noel Tata #philanthropic body #Tata Group #Tata Sons #Tata Trusts #trustee
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 12:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.