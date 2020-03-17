App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC slashes iron ore prices by Rs 50 per tonne

The price of iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, has also been reduced by Rs 50 to Rs 2,860 per tonne.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has slashed prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 50 per tonne. NMDC has reduced the price of lumps or high grade iron ore by Rs 50 to Rs 3,150 per tonne, the company informed the BSE on March 16.

The price of iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, has also been reduced by Rs 50 to Rs 2,860 per tonne.

The revised prices exclude royalty, DMF (District Mineral Fund), NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, NMDC said, adding that the new rates are effective from March 14, 2020.

This is the third price revision by NMDC in 2020.

The last revision was made on January 19, when NMDC increased the price of lumps to Rs 3,200 per tonne, up Rs 400 from Rs 2,800 per tonne fixed on January 2, 2020.

The price of fines was also increased by Rs 350 to Rs 2,910 per tonne from Rs 2,560 per tonne fixed by NMDC on January 2, 2020.

NMDC produces about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully-mechanised mines.

The company, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, is also involved in exploration of a wide range of other minerals, including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands, among others.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 08:25 am

