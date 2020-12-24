Nitin Gadkari makes FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from January 1

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on December 24 said electronic toll collection device FASTag will be mandatory for all vehicles in the country from January 1, 2021.

Addressing a virtual function, he said, FASTag will be enforced from January 1, 2021. He said, it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments, and that it also saves time and fuel.

Mumbai FASTag ready with three major tollways under electronic collection system: NPCI

Earlier in November 2020, the ministry had issued a notification making FASTag mandatory by January 1, 2021 in old vehicles sold before December 1, 2017 through amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Launched in 2016, four banks together issued nearly a lakh of FASTags, while their numbers went up to seven lakh in 2017 and over 34 lakh were issued in 2018, the government said in a statement.

"It has also been mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new third-party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable w.e.f. 1 April 2021," the statement said.

"This would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 percent at toll plazas through the electronic means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the fee plazas. There would be no waiting time at the plazas and would save fuel," the statement added.

Currently, steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and online mechanism.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four-wheeled vehicles and is being supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers.

It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate would be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the transport vehicles. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since October 1, 2019.