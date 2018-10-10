Nissan hopes Datsun brand to make inroads in Tier II, III regions

Japanese auto-maker Nissan unveiled updated variants of Go and Go+ under the Datsun brand as part of their strategy to make inroads in tier II and III locations, a senior company official said.

The company rolled out face lifted variants of Go and Go+ here last night, equipped with 28 new features and over 100 upgrades, Nissan Motor India, Vice-President, Marketing, Peter Clissold said.

"We are making in roads, really month on month basis this fiscal year in Tier II and especially in Tier III locations.. That is pretty aggressive targets where we want to have representation..," he told PTI.

Elaborating, he said, "before purchase of a car, a consumer goes to a local dealer and wants to see the product line up. Importantly, he wants the car to get it serviced there (in that outlet)."

"That is where our focus is.. Because with that, comes confidence and trust on the brand," he said. The company formally introduced Datsun brand with the launch of small car 'Go' in 2014 and 'Go+' in 2015. Till date, Datsun has about five lakh customers.

To a query, he said, Nissan motor has about 270 outlets and hopes to add more dealers during the current financial year. However, he declined to reveal how many dealers would be appointed. Asked whether the new variants would be shipped to overseas markets, he said, the company was already exporting some of the Datsun branded cars to South Africa, Nepal and some overseas markets.

"We do feel that this is going to be a very significant upgrade to the existing model," he added. The 'Go' brand is offered at an introductory price of Rs 3.29 lakh and Go+ at Rs 3.83 lakh.

"The new Datsun Go and Go+ is conceptualised for the new-age consumer.. Powered by Japanese engineering, Datsun Go and Go+ are equipped with fabulous new features and upgrades for a more comfortable, safe and stylish driving experience," Nissan India Operations, President, Thomas Kuehl said. Recently, the company roped in popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for Datsun brand. A new multimedia campaign across platforms including digital, print was also unveiled on the occasion.