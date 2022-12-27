Nirmala Sitharaman’s recovery on track, likely to be discharged from AIIMS tomorrow: Sources

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is recovering and is expected to be discharged by December 28, government sources said.

Sitharaman's recovery is "on track", the persons with knowledge about her situation said. The finance ministry was yet to officially share an update on her health.

Sources had, on December 26, said Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS with symptoms of viral fever. "Nothing serious. She is fine," news agency Reuters had reported, citing a source.

Sitharaman was reportedly admitted to a private ward of the hospital, at around 12 noon on December 26.

The 63-year-old minister has been hospitalised around a month before the tabling of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24. She will present the budget document before the Parliament on February 1, 2023.

Ahead of her admission to the AIIMS, Sitharaman had paid homage at 'Sadaiv Atal' in the national capital on December 25, to mark the birth anniversary of late former prime Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On December 24, she attended the annual convocation ceremony at Chennai's Dr MGR Medical University.