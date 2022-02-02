Nirmala Sitharaman Interview Live Updates | 'Money from LIC IPO will come this year itself', says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman Interview Live Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking exclusively to Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. The conversation comes a day after she presented

Sitharaman's budget, which was the second to be tabled after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, was projected as a "blueprint" for the next 25 years - the completion of which will mark 100 years since the country's independence.

“This budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint to steer the economy over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100,” the finance minister said during her speech.

Sitharaman presented a budget of Rs 39.45 lakh crore for FY23 which focused on infrastructure investment to boost revival from the pandemic.

The amount allocated for capital expenditure, Rs 7.50 lakh crore, was 35 percent higher as compared to Rs 5.54 lakh crore allotted last year.

The fiscal deficit for the current financial year is expected at 6.9 percent of GDP, which is slightly more than the 6.8 percet targeted earlier. For the next fiscal year, a deficit of 6.4 percet is targeted, which is higher than expected and has stoked concerns.

The Centre has pegged the divestment target for FY23 at Rs 65,000 crore and lowered the aim for the current financial year to Rs 78,000 crore. The latter has sparked speculation that the initial public offering size of Life Insurance Corp could be smaller than expected. Also, the smaller target for next fiscal is seen as the government scaling back plans to sell state-run companies in the wake of political criticism and market turmoil.

Gross borrowing for 2022-23 was raised 40 percent to Rs 14.95 lakh crore as the budget went on an investment spree to boost revival, resulting in a bond selloff that saw the benchmark 10-year bond yield rise 15 basis points.