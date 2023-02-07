English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Impact of Adani episode
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nintendo promises 10% pay hike even as it trims profit outlook

    The hefty pay hike comes amid calls by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for Japanese companies to pay workers more as inflation takes hold in an economy used to years of deflation and stagnant wages, and as Japan prepares for its annual spring round of labour negotiations.

    Reuters
    February 07, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

    Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to lift workers' base pay by 10% even though a firmer yen forced it to trim its full-year profit forecast.

    The hefty pay hike comes amid calls by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for Japanese companies to pay workers more as inflation takes hold in an economy used to years of deflation and stagnant wages, and as Japan prepares for its annual spring round of labour negotiations.

    Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the parent of the Uniqlo clothing chain, was one of the first companies off the blocks, jolting Japan Inc when it said last month it would hike wages by as much as 40%.

    "It's important for our long-term growth to secure our workforce," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an earnings briefing.