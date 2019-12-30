App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC board okays proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal

The board has approved raising the funds through various instruments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on December 30 said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.

"The Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd in its meeting held on December 30, 2019 has approved the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 2,000 crore during 2019-20 through issuance of secured, redeemable, taxable, noncumulative, non-convertible taxable Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term loans/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches," a BSE filing said.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #NHPC

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

