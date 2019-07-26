New name for new term? Karnataka chief minister now BS Yediyurappa

The move came after the Congress-JD(S) government fell in the state when outgoing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote 99-105 on July 23
In an unusual turn of events, BJP Karnataka President BS Yeddyurappa changed the spelling of his name hours before taking oath as the chief minister of the state.
The soon-to-be-chief minister changed the spelling of his name to BS Yediyurappa on his verified Twitter handle. The change also reflected in a letter that he wrote to BJP President Amit Shah ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.
Earlier, Yediyurappa had announced that he will be taking oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 6 pm on July 26. The move came after the Congress-JD(S) government fell in the state when outgoing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote 99-105 on July 23.
While there is no official communication to the media on the change of spellings, this could be attributed to a superstitious quirk or a good luck charm before the start of a new term. After all, he is not the only politician who would indulge in a ritual before the start of something new.We wish you all the best, BS Yediyurappa!