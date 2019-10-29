App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New e-commerce policy to address deep discounting by online retailers: Report

The e-commerce policy will outline caps for the maximum discount allowed for products and ensure that the concessions originate from sellers rather than e-tailers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is working on an e-commerce policy, likely to be out in 2020, which would clarify its stance on deep discounting by online retailers, the Business Standard reported.

Among other things, the policy would lay out the maximum discount on products and ensure that the concessions originate from sellers, the paper quoted a senior ministry official saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Deep discounts are larger or greater than a usual price reduction, especially compared to the product's retail value. Traditional channels have consistently raised objections against the practice as it distorts the playing field.

related news

The issue has recently gained traction as e-giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart kicked-off their festive sale offers.

"E-marketplaces continue to advertise mega sales during Diwali or New Year under their own brand name, not those of major sellers who are providing discounts," another source told the paper, adding that they would speak to major sellers on those platforms as well.

The first source further pointed out that e-tailers’ calls for improving ease of doing business ultimately boil down to them being allowed to hold discounts and sale offers.

"These two things are completely different and in the e-commerce policy, we will make this clear. We, under no circumstances, will allow or condone predatory pricing," the official added.

The policy would mandate break-down of pricing discounts to ensure that it originates from the original sellers’ end. Companies would also be required to conduct independent yearly audits of discounts to weed out predatory pricing, the source added.

The practice of pricing products at such low levels, which other firms cannot compete and, thus, forces them to leave the market, is known as predatory pricing.

The policy is in line with the government’s intent to ensure that offline or traditional channels are not rendered defunct by online channels.

The policy, however, has seen several delays and may only be out by 2020.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Business #Companies #deep discounts #Ease of doing business #India #online retail

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.