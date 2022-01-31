Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications

Normalized EBITDA growth was soft at 2% (7% below our estimate), but the key silver lining was the steady net debt decline for the second quarter in a row by ~INR6b to INR71.9b on better working capital mix and robust OCF generation. We expect 10% revenue CAGR over FY22-24E as Connectivity (~70% revenue mix) has a low growth outlook. We factor in an improvement in margin on a favorable Data mix, curbing of losses in the Incubation business, and 15% EBITDA CAGR. We maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,450/share (assigned 9x/3x EBITDA to the Data/Voice business).

