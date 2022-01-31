MARKET NEWS

    Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

    January 31, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


    Normalized EBITDA growth was soft at 2% (7% below our estimate), but the key silver lining was the steady net debt decline for the second quarter in a row by ~INR6b to INR71.9b on better working capital mix and robust OCF generation.  We expect 10% revenue CAGR over FY22-24E as Connectivity (~70% revenue mix) has a low growth outlook. We factor in an improvement in margin on a favorable Data mix, curbing of losses in the Incubation business, and 15% EBITDA CAGR. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,450/share (assigned 9x/3x EBITDA to the Data/Voice business).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 04:01 pm
