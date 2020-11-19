PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Pro Masters Virtual :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nestle India on track to deliver 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth, says CMD Suresh Narayanan

Narayanan said that tier 2, 3 and 4 towns and rural market are doing extremely well while there continues to be operating issue in urban India

CNBC-TV18
Nestle products (Image: Reuters)
Nestle products (Image: Reuters)

Nestle India looks set to deliver the 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth, said Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan.

“We have had a good quarter at 10.2 percent growth. This will be the 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth,” said Narayanan in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Narayanan said that tier II, III and IV towns and rural market are doing extremely well while there continues to be operating issue in urban India.

Close

“The out-of-home consumption is gradually opening up and therefore, foresee some balancing in in-home and out-of-home consumption... Urban India still affected due to operating issues,” said Narayanan.

Watch full video here

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Business #interview #Interviews #MANAGEMENT INTERVIEWS #Nestle India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.