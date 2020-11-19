Nestle India on track to deliver 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth, says CMD Suresh Narayanan

Nestle India looks set to deliver the 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth, said Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan.

“We have had a good quarter at 10.2 percent growth. This will be the 11th straight quarter of double-digit growth,” said Narayanan in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Narayanan said that tier II, III and IV towns and rural market are doing extremely well while there continues to be operating issue in urban India.

“The out-of-home consumption is gradually opening up and therefore, foresee some balancing in in-home and out-of-home consumption... Urban India still affected due to operating issues,” said Narayanan.

