Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

myGate eyes to secure 50,000 homes in Chennai by year end

The Bengaluru based startup, which began operations in 2016, said it had chalked out plans to secure over two million residences in seven cities over the next two years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mobile-based security solutions provider myGate today announced launch of its operations in the city, aiming to secure over 50,000 homes before the end of the year.

The Bengaluru based startup, which began operations in 2016, said it had chalked out plans to secure over two million residences in seven cities over the next two years.

In the first 50 days of its operations in Chennai, the company has secured more than 5,000 homes across various residential communities, a statement said. Over the next six months, the company was looking to secure more than 50,000 homes in the city.

Currently, it offers service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune and provides services to over two lakh homes.

"We started operations in Chennai in response to a huge inbound demand. We are focused on enabling technology that is wholly and solely dedicated towards enhancing the existing security system of a gated premise", myGate, CEO and Co-Founder, Vijay Arisetty said in a statement here.

"As per our estimate, there are over 5,000 gated communities in Chennai who can derive immediate benefits by implementing myGate (solutions)", he said.

The myGate application offers various facilities including automatic visitor authentication, child safety alerts, staff attendance, club house access management among others.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #myGate #Startup #Vijay Arisetty

