App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI Mutual Fund's fund manager Lalit Nambiar quits; may join HDFC MF

At UTI Mutual Fund, Nambiar managed UTI Long Term Equity Fund, UTI Midcap Fund, UTI India Consumer Fund, UTI Long Term Advantage Fund, and UTI Focussed Equity Fund.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Lalit Nambiar, Executive Vice President, and Fund Manager of UTI Mutual Fund, has resigned from the fund house and is serving his notice period, sources told Moneycontrol.

"Nambiar has quit UTI Mutual Fund and this is the last month of the notice period," an industry source said.

Moneycontrol reached out to the fund house to confirm Nambiar's exit but UTI Mutual Fund refrained from confirming the news officially.

Close

If the market grapevine is to be believed Nambiar may join HDFC Mutual Fund to fill in for Srinivas Rao Ravuri.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Ravuri quit HDFC Mutual Fund to join PGIM India Mutual Fund (erstwhile DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund) as Chief Investment Officer.

At UTI Mutual Fund, Nambiar managed, UTI Long Term Equity Fund, UTI Midcap Fund, UTI India Consumer Fund, UTI Long Term Advantage Fund, and UTI Focussed Equity Fund.

A CFA charter by qualification, Nambiar had joined UTI Mutual Fund in Dec 2006 as a vice president in securities research. He took up portfolio responsibilities in July 2007.

In September 2008, he took up the role of Head of Research, in addition to his portfolio responsibilities.

He led UTI Mutual Fund's equity research team for nearly a decade, before moving in to the role of a dedicated portfolio manager in April 2017.

Lalit began his career in June 1994, with IIT InvesTrust Ltd, where, after a brief stint in investment banking, he joined their equity research team and eventually covered banks and consumer staples.

He later joined UTI Securities Limited in 1999; where he added the healthcare sector to his research repertoire. In Jan'04, he joined SBI Capital Markets Limited in the role of a senior analyst, covering multiple sectors while also helping mentor a team of analysts.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Mutual Fund #Lalit Nambiar #MFnews #UTI Mutual Fund

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.