Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

There have been several new fund launches in the mutual fund industry in the recent months. Fund houses have launched sectoral funds, as well as theme-based funds.

Fund houses have been launching funds focusing on healthcare sector, as Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted importance of a strong healthcare sector.

More recently, couple of fund houses launched healthcare funds in the shape of exchange traded funds. These will be passively-managed schemes that will just mimic an index. So, there will not be any role for active fund management.

Should you invest in such funds or not, and if you must, how much of your investments should be put into such funds?

In this Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services, to find out more.